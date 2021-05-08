Biden leaves out the word ‘God’ in National Day of Prayer proclamation

Joe Biden speaking at a church in Selma, Alabama during the election campaign, March 1, 2020. (AP/Butch Dill)

The president issued a proclamation on America’s annual National Day of Prayer, but did not mention God.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation for America’s annual National Day of Prayer, but the word “God” did not appear at all, Fox News reported Friday.

Former president Donald Trump and even Biden’s former boss when he served as vice president, Barack Obama, talked about God in their proclamations for the National Day of Prayer, but Biden’s proclamation this week only talked about the “many religions and belief systems” of Americans and the “power of prayer.”

“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope and guidance,” the Biden proclamation reads.

“Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements – including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.”

In comparison, former president Trump mentioned God five times in his 2017 and 2018 proclamations, seven times in the 2019 proclamation 11 times in his proclamation last year.

Biden did mention the word “God” in a video message released on the National Day of Prayer. The president said that coronavirus vaccines were developed “by the grace of God.”

When Biden was in office as vice president, then President Obama had two references to God in his 2011 proclamation saying “let us ask God for the sustenance and guidance for all of us to meet the great challenges we face as a Nation,” and Obama asked “people of faith to join me in asking God for guidance, mercy and protection for our Nation.”

In Obama’s final proclamation in 2016 he also mentioned God twice, ending by saying he joined “all people of faith in asking for God’s continued guidance, mercy, and protection as we seek a more just world.”

The National Day of Prayer held each year on the first Thursday of the month of May was approved by Congress in 1952. The law calls for Americans “to turn to God in prayer and meditation,” and the legislation also requires the president to sign a proclamation each year encouraging all Americans to pray on the day.

Last year’s day of prayer was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.