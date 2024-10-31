Bill Clinton asks anti-Israel critics ‘What would you do if it was your family?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Campaigning for Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Muskegon, Michigan, former President Bill Clinton asked anti-Israel protesters critical of Israel’s response to October 7th, “What would you do if it was your family?”

Addressing a crowd in a swing state that is home to one of the largest Arab-American communities in the country, Clinton said, “The hardest issue here in Michigan is the Middle East. I understand why young Palestinians and Arab Americans here in Michigan think too many people have died. I get that.”

However, Clinton reminded the crowd that the Israelis who were slaughtered on October 7th were the ones most likely to want to make peace with the Arabs.

“The people there were the most pro-friendship with Palestine, the most pro-two state solution of any of the Israeli community, were the ones right next to Gaza, and Hamas butchered them,” He said.

“How many people do you have to kill to punish Hamas for butchering the most pro-peace Israelis? You have to forgive me, but I’m not keeping score that way,” he said, adding, “Hamas makes sure that civilians shield them, they’ll force you to kill civilians, if you want to defend yourself,” Clinton said.

Clinton asked the crowd, “What would you do if it was your family? And you hadn’t done anything but support the homeland for the Palestinians and, one night, they come for you and slaughter the people in your village.”

The former President’s willingness to hold Hamas responsible for Gazan civilians is in stark contrast to the Vice President’s calls to end the war in Gaza immediately and her frequent focus on Gazan casualties rather than Hamas’s atrocities against Israelis, including its holding 101 hostages.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed outrage at Bill Clinton’s remarks in Michigan. In response, CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said, “Bill Clinton’s callous and dishonest attempt to justify the Israeli government’s attacks on civilians in Gaza was as insulting as it was Islamophobic.”

McCaw added, “It is completely unacceptable to reference Islam dismissively and falsely claim that every Palestinian man, woman and child killed by Israel was a human shield.”

However, the IDF has provided footage proving that Hamas regularly embeds itself within hospitals and schools to attempt to deter Israel from striking and maximize casualties to inspire worldwide condemnation of the Jewish State.