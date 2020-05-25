1 wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

An Arab man attempted to stab policemen.

By World Israel News Staff

The terrorist was reported wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

The attack took place in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood on Monday afternoon when an Arab man attempted to stab policemen.

Police shot and neutralized the terrorist. The terrorist is in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

Earlier on Monday, IDF forces wounded two terrorists who tried to stab soldiers with sickles during an operation near the Amichai settlement in the Binyamin region.

It took place on “Quarrel Hill,” an area subject to land disputes, during a Palestinian riot. IDF fighters were able to shoot at two of the Palestinians who were apparently injured and fled the scene.

Last Wednesday, a Palestinian Authority (PA) policeman was suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack on Israeli motorists in Samaria, the IDF said.

An Israeli man was traveling through the Arab town of Hawara with two teenage boys in the car, who were catching a ride with him, when they were approached by an Arab who pointed a handgun at them and pulled the trigger several times. No shots were fired.

The Israeli motorist exited the car and fired two shots in the air from his personal weapon. The terrorist fled the scene.

No one was hurt in that incident. Police are investigating.