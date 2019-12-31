Brooklyn assailant arrested for hitting three Jews is freed only to strike again

Members of the Guardian Angels, (l), a volunteer safety patrol organization, stand in front of the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, Dec. 30, 2019 in Brooklyn. (AP/Mark Lennihan)

By World Israel News Staff

For the second time in three days, a woman in Brooklyn has been freed without bail on a charge of assaulting a stranger on the street, the Daily News reported on Monday.

The woman is identified as 30-year-old Tiffany Harris. On Friday, she was accused of carrying out “a hate crime assault” against three Jewish women outside Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights. On Sunday, she was arrested for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old woman in Prospect Heights for no apparent reason.

“Exasperated prosecutors asked Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Archana Rao to impose some kind of monitoring on Harris while she awaits trial,” said the Daily News.

“We’re here two days after the defendant was here on another case,” said an assistant district attorney in court after the second arrest, according to the newspaper, adding that “we do think the highest level of supervision available would be appropriate.”

Despite the request, the judge released Harris again without bail, according to the report. Harris was simply warned not to be arrested again while the matter is pending in court, said the Daily News.

Critics are blaming the de Blasio administration’s new ‘bail reform’ legislation, which calls for freeing suspects that don’t cause physical harm (outside of sexual assaults).

It was not known whether the victim in the attack on Sunday is Jewish. Police reportedly are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

There has been, however, a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York recently.

Bemoaning the repeated release of Harris, Dov Hikind, a former Democratic New York State assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, told the New York Post: “You have to beat the hell out of somebody — or murder them — for there to be any consequences. Otherwise, you are set free.”