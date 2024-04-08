Captured Gaza terrorists confess to deceitful propaganda, embedding in hospitals

One confessed that the explosion at the Al-Ahli Al-Ma’mdani Hospital, initially blamed on Israel, was actually caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A number of the 500 terrorists captured by the IDF in its recent mission in Gaza’s Shifa hospital confessed under interrogation that they intentionally spread deceitful propaganda and that terror groups were embedded in Gaza hospitals.

One prisoner who revealed crucial information was Tariq Salami Otha Abu Shlouf, the spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s political bureau in Gaza.

Abu Shlouf admitted that the terrorist organization released stories that were designed to deceive both the Arab and the international media.

He confessed that the explosion at the Al-Ahli Al-Ma’mdani Hospital, initially blamed on Israel, was actually caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The explosion, which happened on October 17 2023, was greeted with global outrage by many in the press, including the BBC, blaming Israel for the blast.

Abu Shlouf also told the IDF under interrogation about the ways in which terror groups like Islamic Jihad and Hamas use hospitals as terrorist headquarters, and how they transported their leaders in secret using ambulances.

Last week, The IDF withdrew from Al-Shifa after a two-week raid, claiming Israeli soldiers killed more than 200 gunmen and captured about 900 suspects, of whom more than 500 were confirmed to be terrorist operatives.

Despite Article 19 of the Geneva Convention stating that “protection to which civilian hospitals are entitled shall not cease unless they are used to commit, outside their humanitarian duties, acts harmful to the enemy,” many media outlets called the IDF operation a “massacre” and claimed that they were targeting medical staff rather than terrorists.

Hamas has told reporters in English language outlets that there were no terrorists in Al-Shifa.

In spite of these claims, footage taken by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade — all Palestinian terrorist organizations — prove they were active in areas around Al-Shifa.

The footage shows Palestinian terrorists in civilian buildings wearing civilian clothing. John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute, recently wrote that “not wearing uniforms and trying to blend in with civilians” constitutes a war crime.