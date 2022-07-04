‘Categorically unacceptable’: Moscow slams Israeli airstrike in Syria

Explosion in Damascus area after IDF airstrike, June 8, 2021. (Syrian Observatory for Human Rights)

Until now, Moscow has mostly been turning a blind eye to the Israeli strikes.

By World Israel News Staff

Moscow strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes carried out Saturday at targets in Syria,Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

“Once again, we stress that ongoing Israeli strikes at the Syrian territory are categorically unacceptable. We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions, which violate Syria’s sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, and demand their unconditional cessation,” Zakharova said on Monday, TASS Russian News Agency reported.

According to Syrian state media, Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the Lebanon border Saturday morning.

State news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes flying over northern Lebanon fired missiles toward several chicken farms in the village of Hamidiyeh south of the coastal city of Tartus. The attack happened a few kilometers (miles) north of the border with Lebanon.

SANA said two people were wounded in addition to material damage.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria over the years, aiming particularly at Iranian bases and terror proxies, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.