Celebrities spread 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Celebrities are now jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon claiming the coronavirus is linked to 5G cellular networks.

Actor Woody Harrelson posted a 5G coronavirus conspiracy article on Instagram last week, saying, “A lot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G.”

“My friend Camilla sends this to me today and though I haven’t fully vetted it I find it very interesting,” he wrote.

Former judge Jason Gardiner of British reality show “Dancing on Ice” tweeted, “Doctors and @WHO ask governments to halt the roll-out of 5G. Here’s why!!”

English boy band “Blue” singer Lee Ryan posted on his Instagram page a picture of a burned-down 5G cellular tower, and wrote, “truth will prevail without violence.”

“Guys I have to say this!!! Do not start burning up 5g towers!!!!!!!! This is not the way to stand up against it,” he wrote.

The two main conspiracy theories linking 5G networks to coronavirus are that 5G cellular signals created the deadly disease and that the coronavirus was manufactured by 5G cellular companies to distract the public from other, more heinous diseases spread by its networks.

The 5G technology, originally introduced by China, is in use by nearly 40 countries worldwide.

The Sun reports the conspiracy theories started to gain traction in March after a video presentation by Dr. Thomas Cowan, a holistic physician based in San Francisco, went viral.

Cowan claimed that Africa was not as affected as much by the coronavirus outbreak because it is “not a 5G region.”

England’s Science Media Centre, an organization that presents evidence-based information about science, cited many prominent UK scientists who lashed out against 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories and the celebrities who are promoting them.

Dr. Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, said celebrities who are “fanning the flames” of this “outrageous” conspiracy should be “ashamed” of themselves.

Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said: “The idea that COVID19 is caused by 5G mobile phone signals is complete rubbish.”

“This is a disease which numerous doctors and scientists around the world have said is caused by a virus, something completely different to a mobile phone signal,” he said.

Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the 5G and Covid-19 are as different as “chalk and cheese.”

Brendan Wren, a professor of microbial pathogens at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said it would be “both a physical and biological impossibility” for 5G cellular signals to cause coronavirus.