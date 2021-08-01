Conservative teachers scared like Jews in Nazi Germany, says Virginia educator

“I was called a Nazi just because I don’t agree with the far-left agenda invading our schools,” the educator said.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A Virginia educator said her experience of being a conservative teacher in the current political environment was akin to the hostility levied at Jews during Nazi Germany.

During a Zoom event last Wednesday, Julie Perry said that “to come out and say that you’re a teacher on the right is almost as dangerous as saying, as almost saying, going through Germany in the 1930s and saying ‘I’m Jewish.’ It’s gotten that bad.”

Perry, who is a Republican, is running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Her remarks were swiftly condemned by the Virginia Democratic Party, who alleged that Perry is anti-Semitic.

But while Perry apologized for her remarks, telling the Virginia Scope that she wished she had chosen a different way to express herself, she stood behind the general sentiment of her statement.

She cited “the fear and intimidation I and many of my fellow teachers have felt in the face of the political activists calling us racists and saying they wish we were dead. Even though one of my grandparents was Jewish, I was called a Nazi just because I don’t agree with the far-left agenda invading our schools.”

Perry appeared to be referring to Michelle Leete, a high-ranking Virginia PTA official who said “let them die” when speaking about parents opposed to the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Leete was fired, but Fox News noted that a local Democratic leader, Bryan Graham, was caught on tape applauding the remark.

In recent months, several New York City educators and school administrators have sued the district for unfair termination, alleging that they were dismissed after refusing to go along with an extreme left-wing, critical race theory-inspired agenda.

One teacher, who herself is of Afro-Latina descent, said she was fired for refusing to give a black power salute at a staff meeting.

Another educator, who is Jewish, recounted that she was “verbally attacked” by a colleague for sharing her family’s Holocaust story during a mandatory racial awareness training session