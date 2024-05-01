WATCH: NYPD officers clear out Hamas supporters occupying Columbia building May 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-officers-clear-out-hamas-supporters-occupying-columbia-building/ Email Print Officers in riot gear climbed through the second-story window of the building and dismantled the encampment. Armored Vehicles with the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group have moved up to the Windows of Hamilton Hall on Columbia University, with a Storming of the 2nd Floor of the Building by Riot Police and Tactical Teams appearing to be Imminent. pic.twitter.com/Kju7xTiZ1W— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 1, 2024 NYPD clash with Columbia protesters, making dozens of arrests and clearing the entire encampment in 2 hours. Hundreds of officers in riot gear swiftly removed all of the students and protesters who had been encamped on the campus for 2 weeks.Over 100 arrests. pic.twitter.com/FnXXbAgkoy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 1, 2024 Read Anti-Israel groups plan to seize college campuses to force BDS agenda arrestsColumbia UniversityHamas supportersNYPD