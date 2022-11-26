WATCH: Israeli reporter covering World Cup in Qatar forced to hide identity or else… November 26, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/crazy-israeli-reporter-in-qatar-covering-fifa-world-cup-forced-to-hide-identity/ Email Print Kan News reporter Eli Ohana had to pretend he wasn’t from Israel. Otherwise, the Qatari police officer who was driving him to his destination would have stopped right then and there and forced him out. After leaving the vehicle, Cohen repeats what happened in Hebrew, saying the incident was “crazy.” “אם הייתם מישראל הייתי עוצר ונוסע בחזרה” אלי אוחנה במפגש מתוח עם שוטר קטארי@avico21 pic.twitter.com/kHMjJueKRy — כאן (@kann) November 25, 2022 AntisemitismFIFAQatarWorld Cup