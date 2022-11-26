Search

WATCH: Israeli reporter covering World Cup in Qatar forced to hide identity or else…

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/crazy-israeli-reporter-in-qatar-covering-fifa-world-cup-forced-to-hide-identity/
Email Print

Kan News reporter Eli Ohana had to pretend he wasn’t from Israel.

Otherwise, the Qatari police officer who was driving him to his destination would have stopped right then and there and forced him out.

After leaving the vehicle, Cohen repeats what happened in Hebrew, saying the incident was “crazy.”