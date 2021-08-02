Defense Minister Gantz: Israel will respond to the Iranian attack

The American and British governments have issued harsh warnings to the Iranian government, with UK PM Boris Johnson calling on Tehran to admit it was behind the deadly attack on an Israel-linked ship.

By TPS

Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz issued a strong warning before the Knesset Monday to the Iranian regime, in response to last week’s attack on an Israeli-managed ship in the Gulf of Oman that claimed two lives.

Gantz promised Israeli retaliation to any Iranian aggression, saying that, “In time, we will come to terms with anyone who seeks to harm us.”

He also declared that Iran will only become a greater threat in the future. “Iran under the hangman Raisi, who will take office this week, will be more dangerous and destructive to the region than it has been so far and will strive to become an existential threat to Israel,” Ganz said.

Promising to defend Israel he added that, “We will work to remove any such threat.”

“Iran’s aggression in the region in general and on the naval front in particular is intensifying: in the past year, there have been no less than five Iranian attacks on international ships, some using unmanned aerial vehicles made by Iranian military industry. Iranian drones have also attacked oil plants in Saudi Arabia,” explained Gantz.

Both the American and British governments have already issued harsh warnings to the Iranian government. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Iran to admit that it was behind the attack.