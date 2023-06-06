Defense Minister: We will bomb Hezbollah into the stone age if they make a mistake

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (2-L) holds situational assessment, May 9th 2023, during Operation Shield and Arrow. (Ariel Hermoni, Ministry of Defense)

His remarks appeared to be in response to Iran’s unveiling its new hypersonic missile.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday warned Hezbollah that Israel would bomb Lebanon “back to the stone age” if the terror group set a foot wrong.

“I hear our enemies boasting about weapons they are developing. For any such development, we have a superior response – by air, by sea and on land and in both defense and offense,” he said.

His remarks were made during a tour of the IDF’s Northern Command as part of a Joint Chiefs of Staff exercise. He was accompanied by Major General Uri Gordin, the Commander of the Northern Command, Major General Sa’ar Zur, the Commander of the Northern Brigade, and other high-ranking officials and commanders.

During the drill, Gallant said: “After observing the forces in the command, the divisions, and the brigades, I want to assure the public in Israel – we have excellent fighters.

“If Hezbollah makes a mistake and starts a war against Israel, we will hit them hard and send Lebanon back to the Stone Age.”

Gallant’s comments came as Hezbollah state sponsor Iran unveiled its first hypersonic missile earlier today in a ceremony attended by President Raisi and the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami.

According to the Iranians, with a range of 1,400 km, the new missile is capable of reaching Israel and can circumvent the Iron Dome missile defense systems.