Despite indictment, polls show Trump beating Biden by 6 points

Donald Trump (l) and Joe Biden during the first presidential election debate, Sept. 29, 2020, (AP/Patrick Semansky)

Pair of polls conducted after Justice Department filed charges against Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Justice Department earlier this month on charges of mishandling classified documents – his second indictment this year. Yet if new elections were held today, Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by six points, two new polls show.

At the end of March, a grand jury in Manhattan charged Trump with over 30 counts of business fraud, marking the first time a former U.S. president had been indicted.

The charges relate to money paid by Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election to adult film star Stephanie Gregory, better known as Stormy Daniels, and model Karen McDougal.

On June 8, the Justice Department filed charges against Trump, accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

Following the latest indictment, however, Trump leads Joe Biden in two new polls – and according to one, the former presidnet has managed to increase his lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

According to a Harvard/Harris poll released on Friday, if new elections were held today, Trump would receive 45% of the popular vote, compared to 39% for the incumbent, President Biden.

The online poll, which was conducted from June 14 to June 15 and surveyed 2,090 registered voters, found that Trump’s margin over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – Trump’s leading Republican rival, rose from 42 points in May to 45, with Trump receiving the backing of 59% of self-described Republicans, compared to 14% who support DeSantis.

A second poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports among 986 likely voters from June 12 through the 14th, shows Trump leading Biden by the same margin as the Harvard/Harris poll, 45% to 39%.

Biden’s job approval rating is a net negative 12 points, the poll also found, with just 43% of respondents expressing satisfaction at how the president has performed, compared to 55% who are dissatisfied.