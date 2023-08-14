‘Destroy the liar’s relaxation’: Hundreds of protesters advance on Netanyahu’s vacation

Hundreds of anti-judicial reform protesters gather at the entrance to Moshav Ramot, close to the Sea of Galilee, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his second vacation. The holiday started a day later than scheduled, after it was postponed for the premier to convene urgent security meetings with IDF officials.

It marked the second time this month protesters set out to ruin the prime minister’s vacation.

שיירתו של ראש הממשלה נתניהו הגיעה למושב רמות, שם ינפוש עם רעייתו @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/YseefLo0WE — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 14, 2023