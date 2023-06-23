‘DISGRACEFUL’: Biden administration is ‘bending Israel’s hand,’ DeSantis says June 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/disgraceful-biden-administration-is-bending-israels-hand-desantis-says/ Email Print In an exclusive interview with Israel Hayom on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to stand by the Jewish state if elected president. The Republican contender slammed the current U.S. administration’s Mideast policies, particularly with regard to the Iranian threat. “The US-Israel relationship should be ironclad. We have no better ally in the Middle East,” he said. Biden AdministrationIranian threatRon DeSantisUS-Israel relations