Dutch Mayor refuses to sit next to Israeli Ambassador at Chanukah event

Roelof Bleker, Mayor of the town of Enschede in The Netherlands (Photo:X)

The mayor also told the synagogue chairman that he wanted to avoid shaking hands with the Israeli Ambassador or being photographed with him.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Roelof Bleker, Mayor of the town of Enschede in The Netherlands, refused to be seated next to or shake hands with the Israeli Ambassador Modi Ephraim at the town’s Chanukah event.

Jaap Hartog, chairman of Enschede’s synagogue with 45 members, invited the Mayor to its 95th anniversary celebration on Monday.

However, the response to the invitation was a list of conditions, including a refusal to be seated next to the Israeli ambassador, Modi Ephraim or to be expected to shake hands with him.

Roelof Bleker also wanted to ensure that he wasn’t close to the photographer in Ephraim’s presence to avoid a “compromising” picture.

Hartog responded to these demands by recommending Roelof Bleker not come at all, but when the Mayor insisted, Hartog seated him on the balcony between two other people.

However, the unusual seating for the mayor on the balcony instead of his usual space at the front caught the attention of the public, who soon discovered Bleker’s preconditions, which created a scandal.

In an attempt to repair the situation, Bleker issued a public statement on Tuesday, saying that he asked for an apology from both Ephraim and Hartog.

In an attempt to explain his behavior, Bleker said, “I am there for all Enschede residents and therefore want to stay away from international conflicts.”

Modi Ephraim wrote on X “Anyway, it was an emotional Chanukah celebration in Enschede, with hundreds of Christians and Jewish friends of Israel. In my words, I called to stand together against hatred and antisemitism.”