El Al flight attendant released after detained in China for weeks, to arrive this week

By World Israel News staff

A female flight attendant who has been detained in China for a number of weeks, was given permission to return home and will arrive in Israel on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

The stewardess had been on a cargo flight to Guangzhou in southern China when she tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus upon her arrival.

Following her detention, she was sent to a quarantine facility in a hospital where she has spent the duration of her stay. The Foreign Ministry and El Al contacted Chinese authorities to secure her release in hopes that she could be returned to Israel on a medical flight provided by the airline.

After struggle with Chinese authority due to strict state policy, Israeli authorities eventually succeeded in securing her release.

We are waiting to see the flight attendant in the country soon and thank the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese authorities for their dedicated and professional care,” said an El Al spokesperson.

China requires that all arriving via flight undergo a coronavirus test and then quarantine for three days regardless of the test’s outcome. At the end of the three days a second test is performed, and if the result is positive, the traveler is sent to a state quarantine facility such as Penny’s Bay, which has been reported to have bad conditions such as crowded rooms and no sunlight.