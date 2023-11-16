Elon Musk calls antisemitic tweet ‘the actual truth’

The tweet accuses Jews of ‘dialectical hatred’ (sic) against whites and re-ignites the billionaire’s feud with the ADL

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, the owner of Tesla, X and the billionaire thought to be the world’s richest person commented “You have spoken the actual truth” in response to an antisemitic tweet on his X platform.

The conversation began with the retweeting of a video that was intended as a campaign to raise awareness of antisemitism.

In response to the video, the poster vented: “I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest sh*t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

Another poster added, “Jewish communties [sic] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Musk, who has faced serious questions about the rise in hate speech and antisemitic rhetoric since he took over Twitter in 2022, explained why he agreed with the post.

Musk tweeted that while he doesn’t believe that all Jews harbor hatred of white people, the ADL “unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”

The exchange devolved into Musk’s attacking the ADL, and posting, “I am deeply offended by the ADL’s messaging and any other groups that push de-facto white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind.”

Musk’s ongoing battle with the ADL began in 2022 when the group encouraged Twitter advertisers to take a pause after Musk removed rules regulating hate speech on the platform. However, the ADL has since resumed its own ads on X.