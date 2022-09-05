NEW DISCOVERY: Was Jerusalem a major city during the Iron Age? September 5, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/extraordinary-was-jerusalem-a-major-city-during-the-iron-age/ Email Print The precious, recently discovered collection of decorated ivory plaques is among the few found anywhere in the world, dating back to the 8th century BCE, and indicates that Jerusalem was much larger and wealthier at the time than previously believed. ancient IsraelFirst Temple eraJerusalem archaeologyJerusalem history