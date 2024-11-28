Floyd Mayweather tells wounded Israeli soldiers at NYC Gala: ‘I’m behind you 100 percent’

The Belev Echad gala on Monday night raised $4.7 million for wounded IDF soldiers and it included a $100,000 donation from Mayweather.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was the guest of honor on Monday night at an annual fundraising gala in New York City for wounded soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.

Mayweather accepted the “Gloves of Healing” award at the gala for Belev Echad, an international initiative that helps wounded IDF veterans. During his acceptance speech on stage, the retired boxer talked about his unwavering support for the Jewish state since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“When I stood behind Israel, I wasn’t looking for an award — I felt I did what was right,” he explained. “And when you choose your side, you stay on that side. And this is the side that I chose … and I will continue to stand behind this side right here.”

Mayweather — who retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 wins and no losses – has visited Israel several times since the deadly Hamas-led terrorist attack that took place across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

During his most recent trip to the country in October of this year, he visited wounded IDF soldiers, including some at the Belev Echad rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono.

“I take my hat off to the soldiers,” Mayweather said on Monday night. “Those warriors in Israel — I’m behind you guys, 100 percent. Since the war has started, I’ve been to Israel four, five times. And I will be back … It’s all about peace. I’m all about peace, love and happiness.”

“And I truly want the soldiers to continue to hold your heads up high, continue to smile, and continue to love another one,” he added. “Because life is short and all we have is our loved ones. And that’s why love and your family is priceless … Let’s continue to fight and stand behind one another.”

The Belev Echad gala on Monday night raised $4.7 million for wounded IDF soldiers and it included a $100,000 donation from Mayweather, according to Ynet.

The legendary former boxer was one of the first outside of Israel to send supplies to the Jewish state after the Oct. 7 massacre last year. He used his private jet to deliver medical equipment, food, bulletproof vests for IDF soldiers, and other supplies needed in Israel.

During his recent visit to Israel last month, Mayweather also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he described as “an unbelievable gentleman” on Monday night.

In early October, Mayweather pledged $100,000 to United Hatzalah of Israel to help the emergency medical service organization purchase 100 bulletproof vests to keep its volunteers safe.