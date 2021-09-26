Following raid on Hamas cell, IDF says more members still on the loose

The operation prevented attacks that could have targeted “Jerusalem, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Afula and anywhere else,” IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said.

By World Israel News Staff

Following an overnight operation that saw five terrorists linked to a Hamas cell killed near Jenin, as well as two Israeli soldiers injured, the IDF believes members of the cell are still on the loose and possibly preparing more attacks, Israeli media reported Sunday evening.

“This was a Hamas cell, one that we have been following for a long time with intelligence from the Shin Bet,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav said earlier on Sunday.

Addressing the incident, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi called the operation a “significant achievement,” which prevented attacks that were thoroughly planned by the terrorists and could have targeted the cities of “Jerusalem, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Afula and anywhere else.”

He said the operation was an intelligence achievement and an example “of extraordinary cooperation” between different Israeli security forces.

Channel 13 reported Sunday that the same cell planned to kidnap soldiers throughout Judea and Samaria.

So far, several weapons belonged by members of the cell were seized and some 20 operative were arrested, with others still on the loose, the IDF believes.