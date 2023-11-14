Footage of Hamas massacres screened in Congress

‘It felt like I went to Birkenau’ – US House of Representatives screens footage from the October 7th massacres in southern Israel.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

The shockingly graphic 47 minute video, compiling footage of the October 7th Hamas slaughter of Israelis, was shown to members of the US House of Representatives Tuesday.

Assembled by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the video is a collection of actual body-cam footage retrieved from captured Hamas terrorists, clips of the onslaught posted on social media by the murderers, and video documentation from area security cameras.

The incursion of some three thousand of Hamas terrorists into Israel was planned for the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

That morning of October 7, the jihadists overran IDF positions on the Israel-Gaza border and invaded 22 towns and kibbutzim.

Over 1,200 people, from babies to the elderly, were slaughtered, thousands were severely wounded, and hundreds were taken hostage into Gaza to use as human shields and as bargaining chips by Hamas.

Presenting the evidence of this barbarous attack to Congress was a joint effort of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC.

Approximately 100 lawmakers attended the special screening, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-R) and far-left “Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-D).

The purpose of the screening is to give lawmakers insight into the horror of the Hamas massacre, and to promote understanding of the foe that Israel is battling. A briefing was given following the screening, wherein Biden administration officials discussed Israeli policy in the current conflict, and the US response.

Coinciding with the video screening, a massive pro-Israel demonstration is scheduled on the Washington, DC Mall Promenade.

The “March for Israel” began as a project of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, but spread to include many other organizations.

Tens of thousands of Jewish citizens of all ages, denominations, political persuasions, and ideologies will be arriving from across the country to voice their support for Israel.