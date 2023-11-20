Former Obama Chief of Staff’s vacation home vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

The vacation home of US ambassador to Japan was vandalized by antisemitic graffiti (Photo: US Embassy in Japan)

The incident is consistent with a 400% increase in antisemitic incidents since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The Michigan vacation home of former Obama Chief of Staff and current U.S .Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, was vandalized with graffiti that said “Nazis.”

On Sunday, when the incident occurred, Emanuel was in Chicago, where he served as mayor between 2011-19.

It was apparent the vandalism was motivated by antisemitism, and the police confirmed that there was no additional property damage or theft. The homeowner had the offensive spraypainted language removed.

The vandalism was discovered by Tom McNulty, the head of the homeowners’ administration in Gordon Beach Michigan, located 70 miles from Chicago.

According to The Chicago Tribune, McNulty told the association, “A hate crime occurred against one of our neighbors, where an antisemitic word was spray painted on a property.”

McNulty wrote in a letter, “… We in Gordon Beach condemn this hate crime, as well as the national increase in intolerance, bigotry and criminal activity based on hate.”

“Gordon Beach does not tolerate prejudice, bigotry, racism, hatred or violence, and we encourage anyone who has experienced an act of hate to report it to the Berrien County Police.”

Rahm Emanuel told The Chicago Sun-Times in a message, “Our family is very proud of how our friends, neighbors, and the community have rallied to our support and in a singular voice in condemning hatred and bigotry.”

He added, “[I’d like] to thank the local law enforcement for their diligence, swiftness, and seriousness in which they have addressed this crime.”

The Center on Extremism of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which records antisemitic acts worldwide, reported that there has been an almost 400% leap in such hate crimes in the US.

ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt, “When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the US and globally. From white supremacists in California displaying antisemitic banners on highway overpasses to radical anti-Zionists harassing Jewish people because of their real or perceived support for the Jewish state, we are witnessing a disturbing rise in antisemitic activity here while the war rages overseas.”

“It is incumbent on all leaders, from political leaders to CEOs to university presidents, to forcefully and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and terrorism,” he said.