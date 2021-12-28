Gazan factions reject Israeli relief, train for pending confrontation

A joint military maneuver for all the terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip continued on Tuesday.

By Baruch Yedid/TPS

The terror organizations in the Gaza Strip informed Egypt that they have rejected the series of concessions for the Strip that Israel recently announced and stated that “they are only formal measures” that do not change the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Tuesday.

The factions told Egyptian mediators that Israel’s steps, including increasing the number of work permits in Israel given to Gaza residents and permits to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, were insufficient as they were “formal,” and demanded from Israel the “lifting the siege” on Gaza.

The Hamas leadership has in recent days held telephone talks with the Egyptians and emphasized its demand to make significant progress towards the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is also awaiting the implementation of a series of Egyptian promises, including work to expand the Rafah crossing, increase trade traffic, and an increase in the amount of electricity to the Gaza Strip.

A source in the Gaza Strip told TPS that “the anger over the Egyptians is very great and we feel that they are taking advantage of the latest confrontation [Operation Guardian of the walls in May] to make profits by accepting all the tenders and projects and pushing out Gazan companies.”

Meanwhile, the joint military maneuver for all the terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip continued on Tuesday, a maneuver that has been dubbed “Strong Support.”.During the maneuver, which is led by the joint operations room, more than 60 rockets were fired at the sea, and the takeover of IDF tanks and buildings was practiced.

The exercise is intended to convey a message to Israel regarding Hamas’ readiness for another confrontation, and its military arm emphasized that the organization is willing to pay any price to strike soldiers on the Gaza border.

Zahar Jabarin, who is in charge of the Hamas prisoner portfolio, said in an interview that “taking Israeli soldiers captive is a strategic goal,” and there are “agencies that work day and night to bring about a heroic prisoner exchange deal.”

Hamas warned that Israel’s return to the policy of assassinations of its leaders will provoke a widespread response in the wake of media reports of an Israeli intention to target Saleh Aruri, who is in charge of all Hamas’ military activities. Iyad al-Bazoum, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip, said that “the Israeli occupation is trying to attack the defense establishment in the Gaza Strip and we are aware of all the attempts.”