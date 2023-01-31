‘GO TO JENIN!’: Arab-Israeli activist confronts terror-supporters in Tel Aviv

Pro-Israel activist Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli, calls out terror supporters at Tel Aviv University for their hypocrisy, noting the benefits they enjoy in Israel while calling for an intifada.

I can’t see hypocrites and I can’t see terror supporters…but most of all I can’t see hypocrites who support terror! So I arrived to @TelAvivUni for the demonstration of solidarity with the terrorists in Jenin by the disgraceful students there, to tell them what I think of them! pic.twitter.com/H8G6nmwWKe

— יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) January 30, 2023