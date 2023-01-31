‘GO TO JENIN!’: Arab-Israeli activist confronts terror-supporters in Tel Aviv January 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/go-to-jenin-arab-israeli-activist-confronts-terror-supporters-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print Pro-Israel activist Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli, calls out terror supporters at Tel Aviv University for their hypocrisy, noting the benefits they enjoy in Israel while calling for an intifada. I can’t see hypocrites and I can’t see terror supporters…but most of all I can’t see hypocrites who support terror! So I arrived to @TelAvivUni for the demonstration of solidarity with the terrorists in Jenin by the disgraceful students there, to tell them what I think of them! pic.twitter.com/H8G6nmwWKe — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) January 30, 2023 Arab terrorIntifadaJeninPalestinian terrorPro-Israel activismTel Aviv UniversityYoseph Haddad