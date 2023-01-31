Search

‘GO TO JENIN!’: Arab-Israeli activist confronts terror-supporters in Tel Aviv

Pro-Israel activist Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli, calls out terror supporters at Tel Aviv University for their hypocrisy, noting the benefits they enjoy in Israel while calling for an intifada.