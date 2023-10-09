Hamas continuing to invade Israel as IDF deploys special forces to restore sovereignty

Israeli soldiers take position at the southern Israeli town of Ofakim on Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ilan Assayag)

70 Hamas terrorists infiltrate kibbutz as invasion continues, possibly through terror tunnels.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Gaza terrorists continue to cross into Israeli territory through multiple breaches in the security fence on the Israel-Gaza border, and possibly through terrorist tunnels leading from the Hamas-ruled enclave into Israel, an IDF spokesperson said.

Dozens of terrorists from the Gaza Strip crossed the border and infiltrated into Kibbutz Be’eri overnight, an army spokesperson said Monday morning, continuing the mass invasion of Israel launched early Saturday morning.

“We are currently investigating the possibility that terrorists have infiltrated Israel through tunnels,” the spokesperson said.

“Field scans are underway to confirm this. As of now, there are six active battle zones near the Gaza Strip.”

“Last night, approximately 70 terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri. After a gunfight, most were killed, but some have barricaded themselves in homes within the kibbutz. In Kfar Aza, our forces identified seven terrorists who, after an exchange of gunfire, fled and are now hiding in the kibbutz’s fields. Other affected locations include Niri, Alumim, Shaar Hanegev, Nir Oz, and Holit. There are still terrorists in the area.”

The IDF and Border Police have deployed special forces units to restore Israeli control over the frontier and the border towns where Hamas maintains a presence.

IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht acknowledged to The Associated Press that Israel’s efforts to retake the Gaza border towns have taken longer than expected.

“We thought this morning we’d be in a better place.”

On Sunday, Israel’s cabinet formally declared war on Gaza terrorists, giving the military a green light to take “significant military steps” to defeat Hamas and its allies.

More than 700 Israelis are now believed to have been killed since the Gaza invasion of Israel began Saturday morning.

Over 260 bodies have been recovered from a music festival outside of the town of Re’im, less than five miles from the Gaza frontier.

Israeli fighter jets pounded terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip overnight as rockets continued to be fired at Israeli territory.

The IDF has hit more than 1,000 targets in the Strip thus far, Sky News reported, killing 424 Gazans, according to the Gaza health department.