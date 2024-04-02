WATCH: ‘We need to call out Hamas for embedding themselves in hospitals’ April 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-we-need-to-call-out-hamas-for-embedding-themselves-in-hospitals/ Email Print White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, highlighted Hamas’ use of civilian infrastructure that constantly endangers civilian lives. White House Press Secretary:"Hamas should not be operating out of hospitals…we have to call out Hamas here." pic.twitter.com/yGf5voFV9H— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 2, 2024 HamashospitalHuman shieldKarine Jean-Pierre