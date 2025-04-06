Hamas fires 10 rockets at Ashdod, one injured

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructs Defense Minister Israel Katz to respond harshly.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In the largest Hamas attack in months, the terror group fired 10 rockets on Sunday from Gaza towards Ashdod, injuring one man in his 30s.

In the wake of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Defense Minister Israel Katz to respond harshly, and approved the continuation of intensive military operations against Hamas in Gaza, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Netanyahu spoke by phone to Katz as he flew to Washington, DC, after an official visit to Hungary.

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) appeared on the scene shortly after the rocket attack, which began at 9:01 on Sunday.

Although most of the missiles were intercepted, one man in his 30s was lightly wounded by shrapnel and transferred to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

Medical professionals also treated some people for anxiety and a few for injuries sustained while running to shelters.

The Ashkelon Municipality reported that the rockets caused some property damage.

Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“If anyone needed a reminder of why we cannot stop before Hamas is completely destroyed, they got it tonight with rocket launches from Gaza targeting southern cities,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X shortly after.

He added, “We promised the citizens of Israel that Hamas will be destroyed and the residents of the South will be able to live in peace and security for many years,” Smotrich added, noting, “we will stand by that.”

Last week, Hamas rejected the US-backed proposal for a hostage-for-prisoners release process and a pause in fighting.

This mediated plan, initially proposed on January 17, outlines a 50-day ceasefire and a phased process for swapping Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners.

According to the plan, Hamas would release five Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, in multiple stages.

In exchange, Israel would free around 250 Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorism, along with 2,000 terrorism suspects detained after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The proposal also includes a suspension of Israeli military operations and the reopening of border crossings to facilitate the import of humanitarian aid.

Israel’s proposal stipulates conditions, including the full disarmament of Hamas, but does not guarantee a total military withdrawal from Gaza. It also calls for the immediate, unconditional release of Alexander, along with 10 to 12 other live hostages, and the return of the bodies of deceased captives.