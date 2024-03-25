Hamas just brought to life these cartoons about hiding behind babies

Hamas official uses child as human shield (source Reddit via IDF)

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The Washington Post ‘canceled’ famed cartoonist Michael Ramirez for depicting a Hamas leader hiding behind children.

Apologists for Islamic terrorists have taken to claiming that depicting them hiding behind kids is somehow bigoted.

But there’s a plethora of similar cartoons out there, like this one from Branco at Legal Insurrection, because terrorists do hide behind kids.

Or this one.

And many others.

In the latest battle at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad decided to bring them to life in the most literal way possible.

The IDF arrested “very senior” Hamas officials in Gaza’s Shifa Hospital but cannot disclose the names due to ongoing investigations, IDF spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a Thursday evening briefing. “The Shifa operation is the largest since the launch of the war,” Hagari noted. “We captured the higher echelon of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders.” According to Hagari, terrorists continued to hide in the hospital’s maternity ward, vowing that the IDF would reach everyone. “If you surrender, you will not be killed,” he said.

Yes, the fallback position for the terrorists was the maternity ward.

Then again, Arafat bragged that, “the womb of the woman will be our strongest weapon against the Zionists!”

And the Arab Muslim invaders have found so many ways to make that so.