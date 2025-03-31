Hamas operatives in Turkey directing Samaria terror cell

Israeli forces break up terror cell in Samaria, managed by Hamas operatives in Turkey, which was preparing shooting and bombing attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security forces have uncovered a Hamas terror cell operating out of Samaria, under the direction of handlers in Turkey, Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced in a joint statement Monday morning.

In an operation conducted by the Shin Bet, the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police and the IDF, six Palestinian Arab terrorists from the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria were arrested between January and February because of ties to Hamas and involvement in terror plots, including planning and executing shooting attacks and planting explosive devices.

The investigation revealed that the cell was directly guided by Hamas operatives in Turkey.

The suspects received tens of thousands of dollars in funding to carry out attacks against Israeli security forces and other targets in Judea and Samaria.

During the arrest of three of the suspects on January 29, an M16 assault rifle and approximately $40,000 in cash were seized. Another suspect arrested that same day handed over an additional $20,000.

Later, three more suspects were apprehended. All of the detainees were interrogated by the Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police.

Following the investigation, and based on information provided by one of the detainees, security forces located a buried explosive device near the Jit Junction in Samaria.

Last week, preliminary indictments were filed against the terrorists, along with a request for their continued detention until the end of legal proceedings.

“The Shin Bet and the Israel Police will continue to act decisively, in full cooperation with all security forces, to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens,” the Shin Bet and police said.