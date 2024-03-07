Hamas seems to have rejected hostage release deal that includes pauses in fighting

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, February 24, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As the US and Arab countries scrambled to push for a days-long pause in fighting to build trust between Israel and Hamas, the terror group has reportedly rejected the deal and has reverted to its earlier demands for a permanent ceasefire.

The Biden Administration was desperate to implement a 6-week long ceasefire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in exchange for the over 130 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza and says the ceasefire deal now “lays in the hands of Hamas.”

Israel declined to send envoys to negotiations in Cairo after Hamas refused to release information about the location and condition of hostages.

Hamas issued a statement to the media criticizing Israel for refusing its demands for a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip.

The terror group says Israel must allow Gazans to return to the north and make “provisions for the needs of our people.”

Although Hamas returned to its previous demands which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “delusional,” Hamas claims it has shown the “required flexibility” in the current negotiations.

The statement said, “The Hamas movement has shown the required flexibility with the aim of reaching an agreement requiring a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people.”

“The movement will continue to negotiate through mediator brothers to reach an agreement that fulfils the demands and interests of our people,” Hamas said.

A Hamas official in Lebanon said the terror organization would “not allow the path of negotiations to be open indefinitely.”

In an interview with the BBC, a Hamas source said the terror group doesn’t know the location and the condition of the hostages.

The US has cast doubt on this claim and added that Israel demanding a list of hostages was “very much a legitimate request.”

According to Israeli sources, there is some suspicion that Hamas may be purposely avoiding a hostage release deal and temporary ceasefire because they plan to escalate attacks over Ramadan.