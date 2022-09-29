HEARTWARMING: Ukrainian IDF soldiers reunite with their families in Moldova September 29, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/heartwarming-ukrainian-idf-soldiers-reunite-with-their-families-in-moldova/ Email Print In the days leading up to the Jewish New Year, young Ukrainian-Israeli soldiers were reunited in Moldova with their families, who traveled to the country from war-torn Ukraine. IDFIFCJInternational Fellowship of Christians and JewsLone soldiersMoldovaRussia UkraineUkrainian Jews