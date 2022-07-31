HEARTWARMING: World soccer star Ramos meets Ramos, son of slain Israeli officer

Five-year-old Ramos Setawi arrived Saturday at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv along with his uncle Husam to meet Spanish soccer legend Sergio Ramos, who welcomed him with a huge hug.

The child, whose father was a Druze policeman and a big fan of the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain player, was murdered by a terrorist on the Temple Mount in 2017. Little Ramos was named after the soccer star just two weeks before he was orphaned.

Ramos, along with fellow soccer celebrities Lionel Messi and Neymar, are in Israel for the 2022 Trophée des Champions, which took place Sunday at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium