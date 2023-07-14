Heat wave continues to scorch Israel

Lions a the Ramat Gan Safari lick a block of frozen fruit juice during a heat wave on July 13, 2023. (Gideon Markowicz/TPS)

Temperatures top 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Israel as heat wave continues across Eastern Mediterranean.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Soaring temperatures sent Israelis to seek the comfort of air conditioning or shade while children played in water.

The highest temperatures of 38°-43°C (100°-109°F) were recorded in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley.

The heat wave, which is effecting the Eastern Mediterranean region, is expected to continue beyond the weekend and into the middle of next week.

The Health Ministry urged the elderly and chronically ill to avoid exposure to the sun and called on the public to drink lots of water to avoid dehydration or heatstrokes. Authorities also banned lighting fires in public areas and placed an aerial firefighting squadron on special alert.

During feeding time at the Ramat Gan Safari, animals were given special popsicles to beat the heat. Bears received ice cubes containing fish, lions were given frozen ostrich eggs, and other animals were given various frozen fruit treats.