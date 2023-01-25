‘Heil Kahane’: Left-wing party leader compares Ben-Gvir to Nazis

Photo of Internal Security Minister gesturing at a Knesset meeting and posted on Twitter, likening him to a Nazi, (Emil Solomon)

By World Israel News Staff

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed former Knesset member Zehava Gal-On of the far-left Meretz party for comparing him to a Nazi, Hebrew news site 0404 reported Wednesday.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Heil Kahane” – along with Ben Gvir’s picture, referring to the late Meir Kahane, who headed the now-defunct, right-wing Kach party. Ben-Gvir is a former supporter of Kahane.

Ben-Gvir tweeted back, “Daughter of Holocaust survivors stabs the six million martyrs. Zehava, what would Mom and Dad say about that?”

בת להורים ניצולי שואה, מוזילה ודוקרת את ששת מיליוני הקדושים. זהבה, מה אמא ואבא היו אומרים על זה? pic.twitter.com/W1q0QwV3sw — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 25, 2023



Gal-On then deleted the tweet and wrote: “I deleted the tweet, still waiting for racism to be deleted from the Knesset.”

According to the report, Shas MKs laughed about it in the Knesset, joking that “it is scary to raise your hand and vote after her tweet about Ben-Gvir.”

Gal-On is chairperson of Meretz, which is no longer part of the Israeli government, having failed to reach the threshold in the November 1st national election. When she was re-elected head of the party in August after a hiatus, Palestinian official Muhammad el-Madani praised her as a friend who was “sympathetic to their cause.”