Herzog to visit White House next week

The meeting, scheduled for Oct. 26, will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since becoming Israel’s President.



By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit the U.S. next week for a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

The meeting, scheduled for October 26, will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since becoming Israel’s President in 2021.

According to a statement issued by Herzog’s office, the visit will focus on the “strong partnership between the US and Israel and to reflect the deep ties between the countries, which are above all controversy.”

The statement added that strategic, security, and economic issues, including joint initiatives concerning the climate crisis will be on the agenda.

Herzog’s visit will also include meetings with senior White House and Congressional officials and Jewish American leaders.

Biden extended the invitation to Herzog when the U.S. President visited Israel in July.

During a Monday briefing for reporters in Washington, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the two “will consult on key issues including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, posterity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The two-day visit comes less than a week before Israeli elections. Israelis go to the polls on Nov. 1.