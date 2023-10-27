Hollywood writers’ guild silent on Hamas massacres

Veteran screenwriter quits Writers Guild of America, protesting the group’s refusal to publicly condemn Hamas atrocities in Israel.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), the moving force behind Hollywood and the American entertainment industry, is usually vocal over matters of so-called “social justice”. Yet, in the face of the inhumane October 7 slaughter of more than 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians by the Hamas terror group, the Guild has been silent.

Israeli-American screenwriter Dan Gordon resigned from the Writers Guild to protest its unwillingness to speak out against the massacres in Israel.

Gordon, writer of The Hurricane, Wyatt Earp, and other films, is an IDF veteran and holds dual citizenship.

Noting that the Guild has taken stands in support of Black Lives Matter, the #Me Too movement, George Floyd, and other controversial causes, Gordon decried the entertainment union’s refusal to condemn the Hamas terror attacks.

Lashing out at the Guild, Gordon railed: “…you’re witness to nothing less than the worst slaughter of Jews since Nazi Germany and you can’t find a word to say to condemn it.”

The WGA leaders issued what they regarded as an apology in Variety magazine on Tuesday.

Rationalizing their actions, they explained that they differentiate between domestic social issues and international ones. “We are…humbled by the magnitude of this conflict,” they said. “…we understand this has caused tremendous pain and for that we are truly sorry.”

No condemnation of the terror attack on Israel was included.

Yet some celebrities have indeed been voicing their opinions on the war.

A joint letter signed by dozens of entertainers thanked President Biden for helping accomplish the release of four of the over 230 hostages kidnapped by Hamas, and called for the return of all the remaining captives. Meanwhile, 58 other celebrities published an open letter demanding that Biden call for a ceasefire.