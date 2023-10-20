Biden: Humanitarian aid to Gaza was my main goal during Israel trip

Netanyahu didn’t ‘pushback’ at all on Biden’s demand Israel allow aid into Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Israel was primarily concerned with securing Israeli approval for the entry of humanitarian aid to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the president reveled to reporters Wednesday.

The president made a historic wartime solidarity visit to the Jewish state Wednesday, meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Condemning Hamas for the atrocities committed in southwestern Israel during its invasion, as well as the explosion in a Gaza hospital caused by a misfired terrorist rocket, Biden vowed the U.S. would provide military aid to Israel as its Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas continues, amid fears rising tensions with Hezbollah could spark a full-blown war on Israel’s northern border.

The president also urged Israelis, however, to support the two-state solution despite the massacres committed by Gaza terrorists, and pressed the Israeli government to allow in tons of humanitarian aid.

Israel, which initially shut off water, electricity, and fuel transfers to Gaza, already resumed water transfers to the southern Gaza Strip.







On Wednesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel would allow symbolic humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, with greater aid allowed in at a future date – despite the fact that Israelis remain in captivity in Gaza.

During his return flight on Air Force One Wednesday evening, Biden opined to reporters that the primary goal of his trip to Israel was to ensure that Jerusalem would agree to his demands that humanitarian aid be permitted into Gaza.

“When we took off, my goal was multifold, but basically to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and to get as many Americans out who wanted to get out… as possible,” Biden told reporters, according to The Times of Israel.

“I was very blunt to Israel,” Biden added. “If they have the opportunity to relieve the suffering of people who have nowhere to go, they will do what they should do. And if they don’t, they will be held accountable in ways that may be unfair.”

Biden said he had received “no pushback” from Netanyahu over his demand that Israel allow in humanitarian aid.

“Look, I don’t know what you picked up in Israel but I got no pushback. Virtually none. Let me say it again, I got no pushback.”