IDF captures armed Arab with Israeli police uniform, 7 other terror suspects

Police suspect the uniform would have been used for impersonation.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The IDF, Israel Police, and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities on Wednesday night in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, during which they captured an armed Arab who had an Israeli police uniform that could be used for impersonation.

The Border Police’s tactical units operated in Kfar Ezaria in the Gush Etzion area following information received by the police regarding an Arab suspected of robbery and violence.

The Special Forces who “operated with several means and methods” arrived at the suspect’s house and surprised him. During the search of the suspect’s house, the raiders seized weapons, including a pipe bomb, a Carlo submachine gun, a handgun, cartridges, and ammunition. They also seized means of impersonating a police officer, including a uniform.

Another three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested in the town.

Israeli forces also operated in several other locations, including in the villages of A-Ram, Silwad, El Arub, and the city of Hebron.

The forces also operated in Kfar Tsida and the Tulkarm refugee camp in Samaria and arrested two additional wanted suspects.

The troops arrested a wanted man in the village of Yatta near Hebron, and confiscated two illegal M-16 assault rifles and two handguns that were hidden in a pit.

The forces also operated in the villages of Abu Kash and Al Muayir in the area of ​​the Binyamin region and arrested two wanted persons.

A total of eight suspects were arrested in these raids.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.