IDF kills Palestinian throwing firebombs at Israeli drivers

Hamas flag found at location the firebombs were thrown from.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian throwing firebombs at Israeli drivers south of Jerusalem on Thursday night. A second suspect was arrested.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s unit, they were targeting motorists on Route 60, a freeway that links Jerusalem to the Etzyon settlement bloc and Hebron. At the location, near Beit Jala, where the firebombs were thrown from, soldiers found a Hamas flag.

The Palestinian who was killed was identified as 16-year-old Amjad Osama Abu Sultan.

No Israeli motorists were injured by the firebombs, according to Hebrew media reports.

On Friday morning, Hamas released a statement saying that the incident “must be confronted by activating the resistance in all its forms at all points of engagement with the occupation in the West Bank.”

The incident came 24 hours after a Border Police officer was seriously injured in a car ramming attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint just north of Jerusalem. The officer is in serious but stable condition at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Zedek Hospital.