IDF launches drill that simulates war on multiple fronts

The IDF has been preparing for a scenario in which it’s attacked simultaneously by Hezbollah from the north and by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the south.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

The IDF on Sunday began a large-scale four-day exercise that simulates a multi-arena fighting scenario and which includes all the IDF’s units.

The purpose of the exercise is to improve the IDF’s ability to operate on multiple fronts and to improve the synchronization and interfaces between the various headquarters and the fighting units, the IDF stated.

The exercise is being carried out in broad coordination involving the military’s northern region command, southern command, ground forces, Air Force, Navy, IDF intelligence unit, and the cyber defense division.

The drill is aimed at stressing joint operations, multi-system planning, and operations in emergency situations.

The IDF said it wished to clarify that the exercise was designed to “maintain the readiness of IDF forces in all sectors” and was planned in advance as part of the 2020 training program.

The Israeli military often issues such a clarification to make the point that there is no sudden threat forcing a decision to carry out such a major drill, but that instead the exercise is addressing an ongoing situation and represents part of the Israeli effort to think ahead and remain prepared.

Such a statement is deemed necessary both for the purpose of maintaining calm among Israelis and to avoid any misunderstanding with the enemy that Israel is supposedly planning an offensive campaign.

The IDF in recent years has been preparing for a scenario in which it is attacked simultaneously by Hezbollah from the north and by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the south, possibly in coordination with Iran.