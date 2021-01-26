IDF rescues Israeli hiker from Arabs stoning and beating him

The IDF arrived as the 25-year-old hiker was attacked by five Arabs who threw rocks and beat him.

By TPS

An Israeli man was lightly injured on Monday when he was attacked by a group of Arabs while taking a stroll near the community of Har Bracha, in Samaria.

The man, 25, was on a hike when he was attacked by five Arabs who threw rocks and beat him.

He was subsequently rescued by the IDF and an Israeli civilian security team and was treated by an MDA team which evacuated him to a hospital for further treatment or injuries to his face.

The IDF has surrounded the nearby Arab village of Arak Burin and is searching for the attackers.

The attack arrives a little over a month after Muhammad Maruh Kabha brutally murdered Esther Horgan.

He told Shin Bet interrogators that he “decided to carry out a terrorist attack after he was influenced … – by the death of a security prisoner he knew, Kamal Abu Wa’er,” who died in prison from cancer, proving that Palestinian Authority (PA) incitement in the media and its spread of the Abu Wa’er libel prompted the crime.

Horgan was a beloved mother of six from Samaria.

Abu Wa’er, who was serving six life sentences for involvement in the murder of at least four Israelis, recently died of cancer in prison.

During his illness, the PA and Fatah launched an incitement campaign citing top officials who falsely claimed Israel was denying him proper treatment, and once Abu Wa’er had died, they intensified the libel that his death was caused by “deliberate medical neglect.”

Apparently believing this to be true, Kabha decided to kill an Israeli in revenge, and when he “identified a Jewish woman walking alone,” he took a rock and bludgeoned her to death.

The PA “does everything it can to demonize Israel and create hate among Palestinians,” the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) noted in its report.

“One means is the spreading of libels, and one of those libels is that Israel treats imprisoned Palestinian terrorists inhumanely. For years, the PA has purported that Israel ‘tortures”’ terrorist prisoners, gives them experimental drugs rather than try to cure their illnesses, does Nazi-like experiments on them, intentionally infects them with diseases, deliberately neglects them medically, and refrains from treating severe diseases like cancer to cause their ‘slow death,’” PMW explained.

PMW note that the International Red Cross regularly visits the imprisoned terrorists and does not accuse Israel of treating sick terrorist prisoners improperly.

In June 2020 a Red Cross official told PA TV “we visited more than 90% of those who are in these [20 different] prisons.”