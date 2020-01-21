IDF seizes 5 illegal weapons warehouses in Judea, Samaria sweep

Some of the illegal weapons seized. (IDF Spokesperson's Office)

By World Israel News Staff

Over the past month and a half, IDF troops conducted joint operational activities with the Shin Bet, Border Police and Israeli Police forces in order to eliminate terror in the Judea and Samaria region.

As part of the operations, extensive searches to locate illegal weapons were conducted, during which the troops seized various weapons. Among the weapons seized were 13 pistols, 25 Carlo rifles, two M-16 assault rifles and ammunition, the IDF reports.

All seized weapons were transferred to security forces.

In addition, during IDF searches in the Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley areas, troops seized illegal terror funds worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Troops and security forces also uncovered five warehouses throughout the region, used to manufacture illegal weapons.

The IDF will continue operating in both overt and covert methods as part of its effort to locate illegal weapons in order to maintain the security of civilians in the area.

The IDF reported on Tuesday that troops along with the Border Police uncovered a lathe used to manufacture weapons in the village of Saffa, west of Ramallah.

IDF operations in the region are continuous. In November, 2019, IDF troops and border police seized a weapons lathe near Ramallah.

In January, 2019, Israeli forces discovered a weapons factory in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus).