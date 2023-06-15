IDF soldier steals Humvee for family trip

This photo provided by the FBI Los Angeles shows a military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb and was found Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (FBI via AP)

The soldier drove the Humvee from the base to his residence in Petah Tikva, where he loaded his family onto the vehicle to take on a trip.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli Defense Force (IDF) reservist illicitly took a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) vehicle from his base, despite not possessing a military license, to take his family on a trip.

The unauthorized excursion resulted in minor damage to the vehicle.

Unbeknownst to his superiors, the soldier drove the Humvee from the base to his residence in Petah Tikva, where he loaded his family onto the vehicle, Israel National News reported.

During the course of the journey, the Humvee suffered damage to its rooftop strobe light. After a period of seven hours, the soldier returned the vehicle to the base, failing to report the incident.

In response to the occurrence, the brigade commander issued an order to secure the Humvees stationed at the base with locking chains.

In the U.S., stealing military Humvees happens with surprising frequency.

In January 2021, a military Humvee was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb.

In December 2022, a Humvee was stolen from an Army Reserve center in central Texas.

The four-door vehicle is worth about $120,000.