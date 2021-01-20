IDF tanks shell Hamas targets after renewed rocket attacks

Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border. (Flash90 /Gili Yaari)

For the second time this week, IDF pounded Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks.

By TPS

IDF tanks shelled Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night in response to a rocket attack on Israel earlier in the evening.

Gaza-based terrorists launched a rocket at Israel’s south. The rocket exploded in an open area, causing no injuries or damage.

In response, the IDF hit Hamas military targets in the Strip.

This was the second rocket attack from Gaza in 48 hours.

Terrorists fired two rockets at Israel early Monday morning, causing no injuries or damage.

The rockets landed in the sea, off the coast near the city of Ashdod.

In response, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including workshops for its terror tunnel-digging project.