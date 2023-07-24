In first, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meets with Jewish leaders

Sources estimated the change stemmed from AOC’s possible plans to run for a Senate,

By Ariel Kahana, Israel Hayom via JNS

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known for her anti-Israel stance, has been meeting for the first time with Jewish leaders in her constituency—the 14th congressional district—in New York, Israel Hayom has learned from sources involved in the matter.

AOC held several meetings with rabbis and leaders, men and women, identifying with the liberal end of the Jewish community spectrum, with some closely affiliated with J Street.

Although the exact subject of the meeting is unknown, one of the sources said Ocasio-Cortez mostly listened to what participants had to say, and avoided addressing her anti-Israel stance.

AOC is a member of the so-called “Squad,” an eight-member group of the most progressive and left-wing members of the United States Congress known for hostility toward Israel. However, contrary to her fellow Squad members, such as Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, AOC is less vocal about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She also abstained in the past from voting on funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, compared to other Squad members who voted against the move. AOC was harshly criticized by the left for abstaining, after which she said her abstention was a mistake.

Since breaking into politics in 2018, AOC has avoided any kind of contact with Jewish leaders and Israeli representatives. She never before responded to requests to meet with or be interviewed by local Jewish media.

Sources estimated the change stemmed from AOC’s possible plans to run for a Senate seat in place of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who currently enjoys the support of most of the city’s Jewish communities, including the right-wing Orthodox.

Israel Hayom reached out to AOC’s office for comment but received no response.