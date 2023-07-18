In White House, Herzog says US interest in judicial protests stem from ‘deep worry’ for Israel’s future

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on July 18, 2023 (Photo: Haim Zach (GPO)

President Biden told the Israeli president that the U.S. was committed to stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday evening said that U.S. interest in the judicial reform “comes from deep worry” for Israel’s future, following an hour-long meeting with President Joe Biden.

“It’s not just to complain. Israel is very important to the world, to the region, and to the U.S.,” the Israeli president said.

U.S. concern was “another reason to reach agreement and compromise” between the coalition and opposition.

The Israeli president added that he feels at home in Washington because the two countries have “family ties.”

Herzog’s meeting with Biden was the first stop on his state visit to Washington and New York.

Biden declared the U.S.’ commitment to Israel as “firm and ironclad,” in comments made to Herzog from the Oval Office.

Biden told Herzog that the U.S. was committed to stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“As I often have often said, ‘If there wasn’t an Israel, we’d have to make one.’ Seventy-five years, it’s hard to believe,” Biden told Herzog.

“There are some enemies who think we have some differences shaking our ironclad bond,” responded Herzog. “If they knew how our security cooperation has grown in recent years and reached new heights, they wouldn’t think that way.”

Herzog added that his “heart and soul” was in Israel, amid roiling protests.

“It is a heated debate, but it is also a virtue and a tribute to the greatness of Israeli democracy” which is “sound, strong, and resilient.”

“I believe that there is always a need to find consensus,” Herzog said.

The Israeli president is slated to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.