‘Incitement to murder’: Banner glorifying Hamas terrorists displayed on Temple Mount

A banner praising Hamas terrorists is displayed on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on June 28th, 2023.(Twitter/Screenshot)

A large poster lauding terrorists was displayed on the Temple Mount compound during the ongoing Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adham, as Jews were banned from the site.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A banner glorifying the two Hamas operatives who brutally murdered four Israelis last week in a terror attack was prominently displayed on the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning, as the site was shuttered to Jewish visitors for two days during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The large poster, which includes the Hamas terror group’s flag, depicts the perpetrators of the shooting attack, Khaled Sabah and Mohanand Shahada, along with phrases praising the terrorists as “our honor” and “generous soldiers who gave their blood.”

“We view the fact that Hamas operatives are freely operating on the Temple Mount and displaying an egregious incitement poster on Eid al-Adha, which glorifies the terrorists who murdered Jewish Israelis, with great severity,” Maor Tzemach, chairman of the Your Jerusalem NGO, which focuses on Israeli sovereignty in the capital city, told World Israel News.

“I expect National Security Minister [Itamar] Ben-Gvir to take down this banner today and stop these terror supporters who are roaming around on the Temple Mount,” he said.

Beyadenu, an NGO advocating for freedom of worship for Jews at the site, said in a statement that “this incitement banner, which lauds terrorists and was created on behalf of Hamas, has been hung on the Temple Mount like on every Muslim holiday.”

The banner is proof of “both the need to clean the Temple Mount of terrorists” and the “disgraceful conduct of the Israeli government, which allows this shame…

“Only in the holiest place for the Jewish people can such incitement to the murder of Jews occur without any interference” from the Israeli authorities, the organization said.

During the Eid al-Fitr holiday in May 2022, a massive Hamas flag was hung on the Temple Mount. After several hours, Israeli police removed the banner.