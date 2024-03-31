WATCH: Belgian politician – ‘If you are a true pro-Palestinian, you should condemn Hamas’ March 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-belgian-politician-if-you-are-a-true-pro-palestinian-you-should-condemn-hamas/ Email Print Assita Kanko a Belgian politician and member of the European Parliament slammed the fake Palestinian supporters stressing that destroying Hamas will bring justice and equality. If you are a true pro-Palestinian, you should condemn Islamic terror group Hamas. You should demonstrate against Hamas. You should want better education for children in Gaza, not indoctrination. You should clearly say that you do not stand by what happened to Israeli women on… pic.twitter.com/xZQMVuxw0z— Assita Kanko MEP (@Assita_Kanko) March 25, 2024 Assita KankoGazaHamaspro-Palestinian