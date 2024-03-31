Search

WATCH: Belgian politician – ‘If you are a true pro-Palestinian, you should condemn Hamas’

Assita Kanko a Belgian politician and member of the European Parliament slammed the fake Palestinian supporters stressing that destroying Hamas will bring justice and equality.