Influential Israeli rabbi, Shas party co-founder Shimon Baadani dies

The spiritual leader of the Shas political party died on Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness.

By TPS

Rabbi Shimon Baadani, an influential spiritual leader of the Shas political party died on Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness.

The son of Yemenite immigrants, Rabbi Baadani was head of Kollel Torah V’Chaim, a Torah study program for married men in Bnei Brak which he co-founded. Many of his students went on to become prominent rabbinic figures in education, Jewish law, and outreach.

Rabbi Baadani was involved in the founding of the Shas political party in 1984 and served on its rabbinic leadership council.

He also visited to Latin America to strengthen Jewish communities in Mexico, Panama and Argentina.

Rabbi Baadani is survived by seven children and numerous grandchildren.

“Together with the rest of the people of Israel, I am hurting over the passing of the elder of the Council of Torah Sages Rabbi Shimon Baadani z”l,” said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. “I had the privilege of his blessings and counsel over the last years, and his noble character was an important link in the chain of the defense of the Jewish people.”